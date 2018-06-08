References against Sharif family: Accountability court requests SC to extend deadline

ISLAMABAD : Accountability court on Friday has requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to extend deadline of NAB references against Sharif family.

The petition has adopted stance that the apex court’s June 9 deadline to announce verdict in the case is set to expire however; many witnesses are yet to testify.

Concluding remarks are underway in Avenfield reference, Wajid Zia is being presecuted in Al Azizia reference while the statement of investigation office is yet to be recorded, added the plea.

The petitioner while maintaining that the verdict in the case cannot be declared on June 9 has requested the court to extend the duration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court had previously twice extended the duration of the case. It had ordered to announce verdict in the case within three months.

However; when the trial failed to complete in six months, SC provided two more months to accomplish the process.

Earlier, the court had directed to decide in the case till June 9.

On the other hand, Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the Avenfield reference against Sharif family during which Nawaz Sharif was present.

NAB prosecution continued arguments in the case