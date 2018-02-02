Reference held in memory of Ch Rehmat Ali

Staff Reporter

Ch Rehmat Ali was a hero of the Pakistan Movement and it goes to his credit that he first of all coined the name “Pakistan” for a separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent. This was said during a reference in memory of Ch Rehmat Ali (Died: February 3, 1951). The reference was held at Post-Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town in connection with the week-long Pakistan National Movement programmes. President Pakistan National Movement Yousuf Aziz was the chief guest while Advocate Gulzar Muhammad Secretary General of the Ch Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust, Lahore was the guest of honour on the occasion. Secretary General of the Pakistan National Movement Sufi Nazir Tabassum Gorsi was also present there as a guest speaker.

Principal of the college Dr Alia Sohail Khan warmly welcomed Yousuf Aziz, Gulzar Muhammad Advocate, Sufi Nazir Tabassum Gorsi and other guests at the ceremony.

In his address as Chief Guest, Yousuf Aziz said that Ch Rehmat Ali was first among those who took up the cause for Pakistan and electrified the hearts of the people of the subcontinent with his speeches and community service. He referred to the Round Table Conference when Ch Rehmat Ali put forward the proposal for the establishment of Pakistan. He lauded the Principal Prof Dr Alia Sohail Khan and her staff for arranging such a beautiful event in memory of Ch Rehmat Ali. “We are proud that we have not forgotten him, we still remember him,” he added.

Sufi Nazir Tabassum Gorsi, Secretary General Pakistan National Movement, in his address on the occasion, said that Ch. Rehmat Ali got disappointed during his stay in England as almost all his likeminded colleagues had gone back to India.