Reference filed against two accused

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed reference against owners of Meadows Real Estate & Builders, Bahria Town, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Zahoor Ahmed and Muhammad Usman in Accountability Court Islamabad.

As per details issued here, both the accused persons opened office of Real Estate namely Meadows Real Estate and Builders in Bahria Town Phase-8 Islamabad/Rawalpindi and started to induce general public through brochures for investment in their projects of real estate with agreed rate of profit.

In fact, neither they were doing any business nor they were investing in real estate. As a result, they collected huge amount from general public at large as 26 applicants have submitted their claims so far to tune of Rs. 447.023 million which is joint liability of both the accused persons.—APP

