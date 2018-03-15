Reference against SPSC former chairman

Special Correspondent

Karachi

NAB Karachi on Wednesday filed Reference in Accountability Court at Hyderabad against accused Muhammad Hassan Bhutto Ex Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), Muhammad Umer Zaur Ex-Controller Examination SPSC and 18 beneficiary Officers illegally appointed in Govt of Sindh on the basis of fraudulent recommendation by SPSC in Combined Competitive Examination – 2003.

The accused persons who are ex SPSC officials have been charged of illegally favouring candidates by recommending their names on the basis of tampering in answer books.