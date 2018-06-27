Reference against Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, others filed : NAB

ISLAMABAD :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi on Wednesday filed reference against former Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and others in Accountably Court Islamabad for allegedly causing Rs. 471.498 million loss to national kitty. The accused Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Saeed-Ur-Rehman, Member Finance CDA and others were allegedly involved in corruption in construction of Cultural Complex at Shakarparian, Islamabad. As per details, the accused Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and Saeed-Ur-Rehman dishonestly ordered stoppage of work of on-going project without cogent reason and misuse of authority or willfully fails to exercise the authority, thus caused huge loss to exchequer to tune of atleast Rs. 471.498 million approximately. Reference was filed by Investigation Officer Malik Muhammad Zubair before Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad. Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi has said in light of directions of Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to recover looted money from swindlers and corrupt individuals.

