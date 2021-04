An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Narowal Sports City reference till April 27, against former minister for planning, development and reforms Ahsan Iqbal.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to misuse of powers.

At the outset of hearing, the associate lawyer informed the court that senior defence counsel could not attend the proceedings this day and prayed to adjourn the case.