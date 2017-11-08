Reefland organises ‘Dealers Meet 2017’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Reefland, one of the Pakistan’s top fashion footwear brands, organized its Dealer Meet 2017 recently in Karachi. The purpose of the Dealers Meet 2017 was to appreciate the efforts and support of its partners.

As to mark and celebrate the success and redefining the future goals, the company unveiled its coming summer and winter footwear collections for the year 2018. The new designs showcased the fine craft, chic and classy styles that fashionistas would not be able to ignore.

Entire team of Reefland attended the event and cherished the continued and long-lasting partnership of the company and its dealers. Further they said that this partnership will open new horizons of success for the brand. Moreover, the guests loved the designs and quality of the 2018 footwear line and showed their gratitude towards this partnership.

Reefland is one of the leading fashion footwear brands in Pakistan. Reefland believes shoes are the centerpiece of one’s look, giving confidence and attitude. It’s an iconic brand dedicated to creating confident, stylish footwear that anyone can wear.