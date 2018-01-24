Reefland opens another store

Lahore

Reefland rocked Model Town Lahore with a new wave of fashion. Reefland re-launched its Flagship Store at Model Town Link Road. The mega launch event started with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the store by Dr. Hamid Islam Director Marketing Waresa Group. Mr. Zaheer Asad Reefland Sales Head and Mr. Omer Ikram Waresa Marketing Head were also present at the launch along with the Reefland team. A number of guests attended the event. The store was opened at 7:00 pm for the general public and offered flat 20% discount for the first three days. Reefland’s footwear line along with accessories were loved by the people walking in.—PR