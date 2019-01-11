Reduction of water

I optimistically want to notify that the village where I reside namely Kohi Goth has numerous issues but the most horrific one is the reduction of drinking water. Firstly, the villagers are not getting that required percentage of water through which they can survive their lives, more unfortunate is the water that we are getting is badly polluted because of the industries found near the houses.

Due to this polluted water more than 50% of the villagers are suffering from different diseases such as Stomach problems, Passing cough, Malaria, Chikungunya and many more. In winter this issue becomes worse because due to the severe load shedding of gas people cannot even boil water. The Water Board is requested to take this issue seriously.

ADEELA ELAHI

Kohi Goth Malir

