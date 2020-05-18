Multan

Commissioner Multan Division Shan UI Haq Monday said that benefit of 20 percent reduction in transport fares would be implemented in letter and spirit. In a statement here, he said that the benefit of government’s policy on new transport fares would be shifted to masses. No transporter would be allowed to charge extra fare. Similarly, the transports would also be inspected regularly with an aim to ensure complete implementation on standard operating procedure (SOPs) to contain coronavirus. About SOPs, he stated that drivers, conductors and passengers would use mask. After every trip, the public buses would be disinfected. Both doors of buses would be made operational, one for entry and the other for exit of passengers.—APP