Reduction in loadshedding helps boost economic activities: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday said economic activities had been increased due to sufficient reduction in load-shedding and terrorism. “Sufficient improvements have been witnessed in trade and investment sectors,” he added.

He stated this while talking to Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Federal Minister Kh Saad Rafiq, Minister of State for National Food Security and Research Saeed Ayaz Ali Sherazi and office bearers of PML-N Sindh who called on him.

The chief minister said energy crisis had been overpowered to much extent, adding the time was not far when load-shedding would become a thing of the past. Due to sufficient decrease in loadshedding, he said economic activities had been boosted up in Karachi and other parts of the country. The duration of electricity supply to the industrial sector had been increased.

He said law and order was a chronic problem in Karachi but due to the efforts and sacrifices of Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies, peace had been restored in Karachi. “The credit goes to the PML-N government which has dedicatedly worked to overcome the menace of terrorism through national action plan,” he added. Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan belonged to all of them and they jointly had to run it. “We all have to collectively work hard for national development,” he added.

Different matters, including re-organisation of the PML-N, phase-wise elections of office bearers and different organizational matters came under discussion and the participants presented different proposals.

Senators, including Rahila Magsi, Syed Asif Ali Kirmani, Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Saleem Zia, attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Energy Ch Sher Ali Khan Wednesday said owing to practical measures taken by the PML-N government severe load-shedding has ended from the country.

“Pakistan is prosperous than ever before”, he said while speaking to a delegation at his Punjab Assembly chamber. He said the speed with which energy projects were accomplished was unprecedented, adding, “transparency was the hallmark of these vitally important projects”.

He said when PML-N came to power the energy crisis were at its peak, and the nation suffered deprivation. “We understood the gravity of the situation and started working on different projects of energy production on war footing and resultantly, these projects have been completed in a record period of time ridding the nation of monster of load-shedding”.

The minister said energy projects were of prime importance for economic development of the country and employment opportunities increased and people were more prosperous due to increased energy production.

He said due to efforts of PML-N government and completion of ongoing energy projects there would be ample electricity in the country. Surplus electricity could be exported and the journey of a prosperous and developed the country would continue, he expressed.