Reduction in demand of poultry products to lead short supply: PPA

AMRAIZ KHAN

LAHORE Spokesman for Pakistan Poultry Association(PPA) has extended serious apprehensions on the short supply of chicken and eggs in the coming months because of extremely low consumption due to the closure of restaurants, hotels and wedding parties. The consumption has plummeted and prices have crashed, as such, no boiler farmer is prepared to place Day Old Chicks at their farms, even for free, as a result of which hatcheries have stopped setting eggs for chick production. Likewise, egg layers have also been culled, which is already showing signs of short supply of eggs. Until last week, day old chicks were being sold at Rs 2-3/chick against cost of production of Rs 38-40/ chick. Broiler breeders, which were consuming feed, have been sold at throwaway prices for meat. This will definitely result in short supply in coming months. On resumption of businesses as usual and opening of schools, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls, etc. the demand is going to spurt and due to extreme low availability of chicken, prices will shoot up. If the Government intervenes by way of price controls, the farmers who have lost during this period will suffer much greater loss and discouragement for resuming production. Sale of generic agriculture and livestock produce prices fluctuate in a free economy of demand and supply interaction. In the current environment, we do not expect the government to reopen marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, etc. as we fully understand that life of citizens is more important but it is our responsibility to inform the government of what is likely to be in the prospect. Electricity has become the second highest input cost in chicken and eggs. In order to avert the losses, the association has requested for reduction in electricity tariffs and deferring recovery of loans. The government may have a compassionate look at the demands of the poultry sector.