Reduction in gas production causes shortfall in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The authorities of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Thursday clarified that reduction in gas production from the southern districts in fact led to the shortfall of the gas in Peshawar and some parts of the province.

The shortfall from southern districts recorded 150MMC and less gas was being provided to the consumers due to technical and operational problems, said a spokesman of SNGPL here. He denied the notion that gas shedding was underway in the province.

In fact the shortfall of the gas occurred from its reservoirs in Karak, Kohat and Lakki Marwat Districts he said adding it is also wrong that CNG stations were provided gas from separate line. There was no dedicated or separate line for the CNG stations, he explained. All the consumers were provided gas from common line. Under article 158 of the constitution, the company was bound to provide gas to all the sectors. Thousands of vehicles would stop plying if gas supply was shut to the CNG stations resultantly the petroleum consumption would increase and would certainly adversely affect the business of the million of the people.

The SNGP under the supervision of GM Peshawar Region Saqib Arbab have taken various measures for the last four years to improve gas distribution system in the province. As many as 38 kilometers new transmission line would be laid by end of January 2018.