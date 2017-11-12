Reduction in casual leaves, IHC issues notice to IGP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notice to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and others in plea challenging reduction of casual leaves from 30 to 20 days in a calender year for Police personnels.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the notices while hearing the petition moved by fifteen Police Constables.

During the course of proceedings, counsel for the applicants pleaded that his clients under police rule 1934 and Civil Servants revised leave Rules 1980 were entitled for 30 days casual leaves.

He alleged that IGP illegally on July 24, reduced the said leaves without any prior permission of the competent authority, which deprived police personnels from their legal right and was liable to be set aside. Subsequently, the bench while issuing notice to the respondents for November 11, sought their reply on the matter.—APP

