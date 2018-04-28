Reducing bilateral tensions between India, Pakistan stressed

Islamabad

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has underscored the need for reducing bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan including on the Line of Control, implementing Confidence-Building Measures (CBMs) and reviving the structured dialogue process, besides peacefully resolving outstanding disputes between the two countries.

The high commissioner stated this during his official visit to the Indian states of Haryana and Punjab from April 23 to 25, during which he had broad-ranging interaction with state dignitaries, academics, businessmen and representatives of the media, a press release of the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi received here Friday said.

The High Commissioner also stressed the need for taking steps to promote socio-economic development at the regional level through the vehicle of SAARC.

High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood during his visit called on Haryana’s Chief Minister. Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting was also attended by the Haryana Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and other senior officers.

The high commissioner also called on the Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh, and had an extended exchange of views during the luncheon graciously hosted by the latter at the chief minister’s official residence. Other participants included the Punjab Chief Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary, Media Adviser, Director General Police, and other senior officers. —APP