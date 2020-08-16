Reduced power tariff to trigger production, employment, exports

Observer Reporter

Islamabad

Former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt on Sunday said business community of Pakistan unconditionally support steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to reduce the tariff of electricity.

The government has successfully negotiated reduction in the price of electricity by many IPPs and Wind Power Projects which will give relief to the masses and business community, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that reduced tariff of electricity will trigger production, employment, exports and revenue.

He said that former governments promoted crooked businessmen in the name of bridging power shortfall and entered into highly controversial agreements which damaged the economy and eroded the buying power of masses.

Now the incumbent government is reversing the shady deals finalized under 2002 Power Policy but it should also look into the other projects finalized under other power policies and special arrangements, as their tariff is very high.

He said that there are reports that remaining IPPs are also considering signing new agreements which are not against national interests.

Mr. Butt said that power tariff in Pakistan is almost 25 to 35 percent higher than the regional countries making exports uncompetitive in the international market.