Reduce IELTS fees

International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam was introduced by countries such as USA, UK, Canada, Australia in order to check English proficiency of different people across the world who want to study, to immigrate or to do business there. Sadly it has very high fees in Pakistan, which poor students can’t manage.

Moreover, in Peshawar, Quetta and Abbottabad the fees is Rs 25,400 and in Karachi and Hyderabad the fees is Rs 28,702 whereas in Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sargudha, Multan, Fasilabad, Silakot and Gujrat the fees is Rs 29,464. Not only highly fees is charged but also if one fails or get less mark in one phase he need to give it again and same fees is charged because of which poor kill their dream of studying abroad. I request IELTS Organisation to kindly decrease the fees and if one get less marks then he should be allowed to take only that phase not the whole test again.

WAQAR M.MOOSA

Turbat, Balochistan

