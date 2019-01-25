Redressal of expatriates grievances top priority

Salim Ahmed

Vice Chairperson, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Ch. Waseem Akhtar has said that the grievances of expatriates will be addressed on priority basis as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will leave no stone un-turned in this regard. Overseas Pakistanis are not only true ambassadors of our country but also playing a vital role for strengthening Pakistan’s economy by sending huge remittance every year.

He expressed these views while chairing an internal meeting which was held for reviewing the working and performance of OPC, here on Thursday.

Chairperson Waseem Akhter also gave necessary directions to improve efficiency in the complaint’s redressal mechanism. “Special attention must be paid for the matters pertaining to Revenue, Police and Law departments”, he added.

In the meeting, all the officers have been directed to present daily reports and improve work efficiency by creating innovation in their work.

