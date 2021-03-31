Redline BRT to be based on ecofriendly biogas buses: CS Sindh

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that work on BRT Red Line project would start from July this year and 250 State of the Art Bio Hybrid buses providing people of Karachi a zero-emission mass transit system.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on BRT Red Line project here today. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmed, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, CEO TransKarachi Wasif Ijlal, General Manager Infrastructure and Planning, TransKarachi Dr. Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari and General Manager Operations Ahmed T. Ki wai, TransKarachi.

Wasif Ijlal, CEO TransKarachi, informed the meeting the project would have its own biogas plant at Landhi Cattle Colony, where 3,000 tons of cattle wastewould be used to make biogas daily.

The biogas plant will supply 11 tons of compressed biometric gas (CBG) per day to these buses and will be supplemented with demand over time.

Dr Syed Murtaza Asghar Bukhari informed the meeting that the Sindh government with the collaboration of Asian Development Bank has completed the preliminary planning and design of 500 Million US Dollar Red Line project under which a bus corridorfrom Malir Halt to NumaishChowrangi via University Road will be constructed.

The project envisages a façade, including a cycling track from People’s Chowrangi to SaforaChowrangi.

Red Line would be a third generation BRT system in which feeder routes will be connected to the main corridor.

The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the use of Biomethane gas will reduced the carbon emissions in the city.

Mumtaz Ali Shah further said that with the completion of the project more than 350,000 passengers would get the transport facilities.

He said that the red line BRT project is a game changer for the City and first of it’s kind project where detailed design and planning has been done to provide state of the art transport facilities to the masses.

The red line project is also unique because under the project 25,000 plants will also be planted along and in proximity to the corridor.

The chief Secretary said that the detailed temporary traffic management plan for construction phase must be implemented in true spirit

. Accordingly, he directed that all utility service providers must ensure timely relocation of their utilities and for that the progress shall be monitored on weekly basis.