Rediscovering our identity

Zaheer Bhatti

WHEN Imran Khan expressed his desire to make Pakistan a State like Medina, he obviously was talking of bringing to his homeland the social justice prevalent in the times of the last of the Prophets, (SAWW), setting benchmarks for humanity and eliminating class distinction. Unfortunately, if wishes were horses beggars would ride, is a proverb which one is saddened to recall because despite the sincerity of his purpose, the Pakistani Premier faces a daunting challenge to make his dream come true looking at the extent of malaise that has set into the Pakistani society. One frankly does not know where to start with an all-round decline but most certainly we as a nation have lost our identity mindlessly aping and picking up only the negative traits of alien cultures and loosing track of the values passed down to us by our great faith, most of which ironically having been practised by other societies have made them develop and advance phenomenally.

Sometimes out of sheer frustration but more often in introspection, I have wondered why a country created after the resolute struggle of our founding fathers and unparalleled sacrifices of millions in blood had gone astray with its boat in turbulent waters ever since Independence. Despite a road-map charted out for the nation by the Quaid-i-Azam which had all the inherent values of ‘Riasat-e-Medina’ this nation has sunk due to rank opportunism, apathy, insincerity and corruption of Pakistan’s leadership. But as concerned citizens have we ever pondered over what has caused this rot? Quite clearly, it has been lack of even a sense of direction and failure of successive Governments to keep the reason for our being as a Muslim nation alive and aloft. My humble submission is that the majority of our youth upon whom we are pinning our hopes for the future has gone miles astray from being practising Muslims. The extent of malaise set into the body whole of our society was aptly reflected in a segment of this very youth flying kites in observance of Basant just this last Friday hurling filthy abuses at each other while adjacent to the park the mandatory Friday prayer congregation was being held which these illustrious sons of some Muslim mothers conveniently missed; so much for my future generation. Our political leadership has for ever been too keen to hold the man-made Constitution sacrosanct which we keep tampering with and tailor to suit petty personal ends mindlessly treading the beaten track, but seldom have we bothered to interpret and pay heed to the guidance and warnings held out by Providence in the Holy Quran the Constitution handed down to the entire humanity by the Almighty which is a complete code of life.

Unfortunately, with literacy still a far cry, over 95% of us in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan even among the educated do not comprehend the Divine Message as we do not understand the language and the majority of those among us who offer prayers invariably parrot them as a ritual without getting really involved. It is my submission that the only way we can derive inspiration from Holy Book is to make Arabic compulsory up to at least grade-8 in schools to lay the foundation. Once we comprehend what we profess it could make a material change in our attitudes, leaving it then to posterity to judge who amongst us have practised justice and righteousness in our lives. But this compulsion in isolation of the dichotomous and class-distinctive educational system with alien content in curricula prevalent in country will not yield desired results unless a uniform and classless system of education armed with modern techniques and technologies of learning was made order of day and accessible to one and all in Pakistan. We are today churning out a bunch of youth disoriented and alienated from our belief system which has danced into the twenty first Century, ostensibly modernizing but dismally lacking in values and character due to absence of counselling and care at crucial levels of life starting from the home where parents have the prime responsibility of upbringing and instilling human values in the child at his impressionable age right from the cradle; school the citadel of learning where instincts are polished with guidance besides arming the individual with routine knowledge, and the media from whose fold and expanse one is supposed to draw inspiration, scrupulously sifting its content out of its inherent negative fall-out; in simple words making intelligent differentiation between conventional and social media overtones. Who does one blame; the mothers whose upbringing these kite-flying kids reflected, school systems ranging from ‘taat’ schools and Convents to religious seminaries called ‘Madaris’ imparting divergent curricula removed from our culture, or our media which marvels at ridiculing the devotional form of religious rendition known as Qawwali’ by remorselessly taking off on format in TV ads proudly figuring noted performing talent of our country.

Imran Khan who despite being clean and well meaning, was being gunned for allegedly having been hand-picked, could silence his critics by refusing to engage in warnings and counter-accusations with the Opposition which had so far succeeded in drawing him into fruitless point-scoring bouts, and away from the real task of delivering to the people. It is not just their two square meals but their national pride which they need restored through self-sufficiency as a nation which can only be achieved by not just wishing but drawing inspiration from the Holy Quran indeed. That is the only way he can make a difference. If he were to only revamp Pakistan’s educational system making it classless, accessible and compulsory at State expense for every school-going age child, and reach healthcare to all subjects of the State, the level of literacy and sense of belonging thus achieved by the nation will then automatically look after its economic problems.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

