Rediscovering national identity

It can easily be seen how we feel ashamed of being identified as a Pakistani. We doubt our potential because we have been on the receiving end in the international arena for ages now and we think we do not have anything worthy enough to offer.

The root cause behind why we as a nation do not feel secure within our identity is because of the spirit of volunteerism which seems to be fading day by day. What gives me chills is how so many people among us tend to search for the sense of fulfilment in how much we possess. We need to know that it is always how much we have to offer that satisfies us, not how much we acquire from our surroundings. From where I stand, if there is anything that guarantees the sense of self-worth then it is the art of giving only. This is an attitude which needs to be instilled from the very early childhood years by engaging the children in various volunteership programs but not mandating it for them as that would ruin the meaning and the real joy of voluntary service.

Here is hoping that may we be able to contribute towards building a society that is inspired by great ideals, a society that catalyses our innate potential and helps provide an optimal environment for our minds to grow and not a society where everything is so much controlled and arranged that the system gives the feel of a horse which is put in harness and driven down the track.

ASILA GOLANI

Karachi

