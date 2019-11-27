Redford warns of ‘dictator-like’ Trump

Los Angeles

Legendary US actor Robert Redford hit out at the Trump administration on Tuesday in a scathing open letter warning that America faced a “dictator-like” attack by a man who, he said, must be voted out of office in 2020. “We´re up against a crisis I never thought I´d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” the 83-year-old founder of the Sundance Film Festival wrote in an op-ed for NBC News “We have much to lose—it is a critical and unforgiving moment,” wrote the Hollywood heartthrob, who memorably starred in the 1976 political thriller “All the President´s Men” about the Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon. “This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic, it´s not in the least bit surprising so many citizens are disillusioned,” Redford wrote. disillusioned. —AFP