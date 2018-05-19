REDAMCO to get 15pc share of generated revenue of Railways

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

In a bid to develop self reliance, the Railway Board has allowed to Railway Estate Development & Marketing Company Pvt Ltd get 15% share out of generated revenue.

REDAMCO is assigned to generate revenue for the Pakistan Railways with main tenacity is to commercially exploit the surplus Railway land.

The Railway Board met here and discussed during the reconstitution of Railway Board under Pakistan Railways Strategic Plan (PRSP).

As per this plan the new Railway Policy Board may comprise Secretary Railways, Member Railways (CEO Pakistan Railways), Member Finance from Ministry of Railways and Secretary Finance, Member Infrastructure MPRD, Independent Member (Customer),Independent Member (transport sector),Member Private Sector (Private Railway Association) and Secretary Railways Board.

This assembly of Railway Policy Board will appear after Cabinet approval. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Javed Anwar, Chairman, MOR, Altaf Asghar, Senior joint Secretary Communication, Abdul Hameed Razi, CEO PR, Zahoor Ahmed, Senior Joint Secretary Finance Division, Syed Tanveer Bukhari, Senior Chief Transport and Communication, Faisal Ismaeli, Member Finance MOR and Zubair Shafi Ghauri ,Secretary Railway Board.