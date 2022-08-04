Red Zone sealed as PTI plans to protest against ECP

Islamabad: Islamabad’s district administration has sealed the Red Zone and placed containers at the entry points of the federal capital as the PTI plans to stage a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Following the announcement of the ECP’s verdict in the prohibited funding case, Imran Khan called for a demonstration, asking his supporters to assemble outside the ECP office in Islamabad and demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Protesters and all unconcerned individuals are not permitted entry into the Red Zone. Around the red zone, law enforcement personnel from the anti-riot force, Rangers, FC, and police have been stationed.

Imran Khan stated in a last-night interview that only a PTI parliamentary team would visit the ECP office, indicating the party’s lack of confidence in the electoral body.

Authorities apparently didn’t want to take any chances, so they reportedly placed up containers to block access to the high-security Red Zone region, and residents were told to enter via Margalla Road.

Imran Khan’s message

In a tweet, Imran Khan called his followers “to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC and ECP in F9 Park at 6 pm”.

He said that the CEC and ECP, in cahoots with the “imported government”, conspired to try a technical knockout against PTI after PMLN got routed in Punjab by-elections despite the support of entire state machinery and ECP shenanigans.