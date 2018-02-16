Red warrants issued for arrest of Hussain Haqqani

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency has issued arrest warrants for former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani in the Memogate scandal case.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court Thursday, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon informed the apex court that a letter has been forwarded to the Interpol for red warrant against the accused.

Resuming the Memogate case hearing on January 29, the Chief Justice of Pakistan had remarked that the apex court will summon Husain Haqqani to face the charges against him.—INP