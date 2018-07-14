Red warrants for Ishaq Dar issued, SC told

ISLAMABAD : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday issued a red warrant against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, attorney general informed the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case pertaining to Dar’s return to Pakistan.

Attorney general further said that the red warrant was issued after the approval of Ministry of Interior Affairs, adding that FIA has forwarded the red warrant to Interpol.

Moreover, the interior ministry submitted a reply over Dar’s return to the Supreme Court and stated that the former finance minister will be brought back with help from Interpol.

Furthermore, Justice Sardar Tariq asked the attorney general regarding the update on seizing Dar’s property. “What has been done pertaining to seizing Dar’s foreign property,” he questioned.

The chief federal law officer informed that the Ministry of Interior has approved the issuance of red warrants for extradition of Mr. Dar with the help of Interpol. He said he now awaited Interpol’s response to start the extradition proceedings.

The AGP told the judges that a proceeding to confiscate the properties held by the PML-N leader in Pakistan has been initiated. However, his passport has yet not been revoked since he could refuse to return to Pakistan citing cancellation of the passport.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Share on: WhatsApp