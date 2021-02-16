‘Red is colour of Love’ – Gul Panra stuns in red dress after Valentine’s Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani signer Gul Panra left dropped jaws as she stunned in flirty red dress just two days after the Valentine’s Day.

She shared a trio of pictures with different poses, explain features of the red colour.

“Red is the colour of love Red is the colour of life Red is the colour of Victory,” Gul Panra, who shot to fame after her debut with rockstar Atif Aslam, captioned the post.