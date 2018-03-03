Red Cross aid convoy reaches Syria’s Afrin

Damascus

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said an aid convoy with humanitarian supplies for 50,000 people arrived in Afrin, northwestern Syria, where Turkey is leading an operation to clear the area of terrorists.

“We were finally able to bring desperately-needed essentials to families who fled their homes in Afrin, Syria,” the international aid organization said in a statement.

“The 29-truck convoy will provide aid – including food, winter clothes, blankets, and medical supplies to 50,000 people,” it added.

The ICRC said it had been trying to bring assistance to people in Afrin for the last several weeks.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-ISIL terrorists from Afrin. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions.—Agencies