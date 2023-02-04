Defending Formula 1 champions Red Bull have unveiled their 2023 challenger the RB19 in a star-studded event in New York.

Team Principal Christian Horner oversaw the proceedings with F1 world champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez also present, as well as Red Bull’s third driver Daniel Ricciardo.

The RB19 features the same traditional primary colours blue, yellow and red which correlate with the Red Bull company’s colours.

However, Horner revealed that the team will stage a competition for fans to design a special livery for the three races held in the United States this year in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Speaking at the launch, Horner commented: “It’s incredibly special to be in the Big Apple, in the US, in New York. The US is playing such a big role in F1 these days – three Grands Prix, [with] Las Vegas coming onto the calendar as well – so it seemed only fitting to unveil the RB19, and our plans for the season ahead, here.”

The team is seemingly getting a headstart in the newfound market of the United States and consolidated its lead by confirming a new partnership with Ford, one of America’s biggest car manufacturers.

Red Bull will look to retain both the driver’s and the constructor’s titles this coming season after a prolific last season where they won 17 of the 22 races.

The RB19 will take to the track for pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 23-25, followed by the opening round at the same Sakhir venue a week later.