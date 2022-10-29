The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has decided on a punishment for Formula1 Champions Red Bull for breaching the previous year’s cost cap rules.

Both FIA and Red Bull had come to an agreement on the punishment with the extent of the details announced before the Mexican GP practice sessions.

Christian Horner-led team has been fined $7 million for going over the budget cap last season and will also have 10% less wind tunnel time over the next year.

The announcement confirms that Max Verstappen will retain his title from the previous year meaning he is now confirmed to be a two-time champion after retaining his title this year.

In a statement, FIA confirmed that its decision is final and not subject to appeal.

Team principal Horner, was adamant that the wind-tunnel penalty would hurt the team more than the fine.

“That represents anywhere between a quarter and half a second’s worth of lap time. That comes in from now, that has a direct effect on next year’s car and it will be in place for a 12-month period,”

“We will have 15% less wind tunnel time than the second-placed team in the constructors’ championship and 20% less than the third place so that 10% put into reality will have impact on our ability to perform on track next year.”

The champions had exceeded the cap by 1.864 million pounds ($2.15 million) but the sum would have been reduced to 432,652 pounds had they correctly applied a UK notional tax credit.

According to the FIA, the overspending only constituted a “minor” breach leading to lesser penalties than what Red Bull’s rivals were asking for.