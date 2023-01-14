Red Bull Racing, the defending champions of Formula 1, has announced the launch date of their 2023 title challenger the RB19.

The current Drivers and Constructors champions will be the first team to unveil their car on February 3rd in New York.

“New kit, new car, New York,” the team announced on Twitter.

“The 3rd February is set to be our biggest launch yet, in the city that never sleeps, New York,” the team added on their website.

“Not only is this going to be the first Formula One season launch to take place in the U.S., we’re also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history.”

With the USA providing a new source of revenue for the teams, Red Bull has seemingly pulled a fast one on other teams by launching their car in America. The country is set to host three races next year including a new night race in Las Vegas in November.

Their launch date is the earliest yet with Williams next up on February 6th.

AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team, will also follow the same formula and unveil its car in New York on 11th Feb.

Aston Martin and McLaren will follow them with a same-day launch in England on the 13th, Ferrari on the 14th, Mercedes at Silverstone on the 15th and Alpine in London on Feb 16.

The 2023 F1 season will begin in Bahrain on March 5th.

Red Bull will be hoping that RB19 can replicate the same dominant season last year where Max Verstappen rewrote history books to become a two-time world champion.