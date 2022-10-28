Formula 1 Champions Red Bull and motorsports governing body FIA have reportedly reached a settlement on the team’s cost-cap breaches from the previous season.

The Red Bull team has called a press conference ahead of the practice sessions of the Mexican Grand Prix to reportedly “address the 2021 Cost Cap” but they would not comment on an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA).

They were found to be one of the two teams guilty of having gone over the FIA’s allowed cost cap for the 2021 season, during which Max Verstappen won his first drivers championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

However, the governing body also clarified that the transgression constituted a “minor” breach which was unlikely to end in harsh penalties for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Teams who agree to a settlement with the FIA on the ABA, as Williams had before Red Bull, are usually let off with a fine and a minor sporting penalty but without any championship points deduction meaning Verstappen will retain his title.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters at US Grand Prix last week that an ABA had been proposed by the FIA. The deadline was extended due to the death of Red Bull’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz before beginning again this week.

Other teams, including Mercedes and Ferrari, who were calling for strict punishment to send a strong message regarding budget cap rules are sure to be left disappointed with the outcome.

Red Bull has not let the outside noise distract them from winning their first constructor title since 2013 while Verstappen has run through the competition this season to easily win his second driver’s championship as well.

With new restrictions not set to come into play until 2026, they have a chance of dominating the sport once again like in the early 2010s.