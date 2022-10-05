Red Bull and Honda have announced new agreements to “strengthen” their partnership which will see their logo make a return to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards.

The increased branding will see the existing Honda Racing Company logo move to the nose, with a general Honda brand logo taking its place instead on the side of both the RB18s and the AT03s for the rest of the 2022 season.

Although Honda officially left the F1 scene after the 2021 season, having powered Max Verstappen’s title-winning drive, they have remained close with Red Bull and recently extended their support deal related to the use of its Powertrains.

They have even shown interest in the 2026 power unit regulations which could see them help Red Bull develop components for the power unit.

Other than Red Bull and AlphaTauri supporting Honda logos, the agreement also includes Sergio Perez, fresh off his 4th F1 career win, becoming an ambassador for the Suzuka-based Honda Racing School, which mentors drivers aged between 15 and 21 years of age.

The third proviso will see November 27th 2022 celebrated as Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) thanks day with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda all in attendance.

Dr Helmut Marko added on the occasion: “Oracle Red Bull Racing and Honda Racing Corporation have achieved great success in Formula One together. With these new agreements, we are proud to continue going from strength to strength with the technical support from HRC until the next generation of engines are introduced in 2026.”

Honda has chosen a perfect time to announce the new agreement as Max Verstappen sealing his second world title in Japan with a Japanese company’s logo will make for quite a spectacle.