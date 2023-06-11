Red alert issued for Karachi Port

The Karachi Port Trust has issued a ‘red alert’ as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea is maintaining its intensity and was estimated to be roughly 900 kilometres due south of metropolis on Saturday.

The KPT issued ‘emergency guidelines’ for the security of ships and port facilities in the wake of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” – reportedly heading towards Karachi with sustained winds of 150 km/h.

In a statement, the trust noted that shipping activities will remain suspended in case of strong winds above 25 nautical miles. “In case of wind speed above 35 nautical miles, operations of cargo ships should be suspended,” it added.

Moreover, the Karachi Port Trust also issued two emergency frequencies for communication with ships. “In view of the impact of the storm, the movement of ships will be suspended during the night”, it added.

The trust also directed the authorities to shift harbour crafts to safer place in the port. It also imposed a ban on double bunking of ships at Karachi International Container Terminal.

Earlier in the day, the Karachi administration banned fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas under Section 144 owing to the threat from Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy”.

The notification read that the decision had been taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning.