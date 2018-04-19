Rector NUML calls on Baligh

Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Maj Gen (r) Zia Uddin Najam called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Wednesday.

The Federal Minister welcomed the Rector NUML at his office, a presss release said. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed the establishment of NUML Campus in Bahawalpur during the meeting.

Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that NUML is an important and eminent educational institution of Pakistan. They also discussed the provision of facilities and launching of different programs in NUML Campus Bahawalpur besides ways how federal government supports NUML Campus in Bahawalpur.—APP

