Rector IIUI urges Muslim societies to apply Islam’s message of peace, tolerance

Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, has called upon the Muslim societies to disseminate and apply Islam’s message of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

He was addressing to the participants during concluding ceremony of 27th International Human Resource Development Program for Muslim minority countries organized by Dawah Academy (IIUI) here on Sunday, a press release said.

Muslim societies are diverse but they should find pathways to uniformity based upon shared values given by Allah Subhanho Wa Taalah in Quran and Sunnah, said Rector (IIUI).

He added “it’s our prime responsibility to spread attributes of Islam across the World and it’s the need of hour to strengthen cooperation among human communities and societies to promote unity and peace in the light of teachings of Islam.”

He furthered that Muslim Ummah should not worried about the prevailing challenges, as Muslim Ummah must take initiatives to promote Islam as a religion of peace. He said that any kind of violence not only in Islam but in other religions as well, was strictly condemned.

Eighteen participants from 8 countries of 3 continents as five participants from Sri Lanka, three from Ghana, two from Uganda, two from South Africa, two from Myanmar, two from Cuba, one from Kenya and one from Cambodia, attended the program which was started from April 11, 2018 and ended on May 3, 2018 at Dawah Academy, IIUI. Prominent scholars from (IIUI) and other Universities of Pakistan delivered lectures to the participants on different religious and academic topics. Present situation of teachings of Islam was also shared by the participants in Muslim communities in several group discussions.

A special session was also held with Prof. Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector and Prof Dr Ahmed Yousef Al Draiweesh, President (IIUI), during the month long training program.

The International participants of training program were realized about the importance of Pakistan in Muslim Ummah as a strong nation and it was also assured that IIUI will continue to play its role for serving and strengthening Muslim Ummah across the World.

During the visit of training participants to the New Campus of the University Prof Dr Tahir Khalily, Director Academics briefed about the faculties, departments programs being offered to national and international students and various academic activities and development programs of the University in a detailed presentation later visit of Central Library was also part of the visit where Chief Librarian, Sher Nauroze briefed the participants about the main features of the Central Library of the University.

In the month long training program participants also visited Murree, Ayubia and Taxila Museum while, in Lahore they visited Minatare of Pakistan, Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Museum and Wagha Border.

Director General, Dawah Academy, Prof Dry Sohail Hassan, Chairman Trainings, Dr Shahid Rafi and Program Coordinator, Ehsan Malik also addressed to the participants. In the end Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI awarded certificates to the participants of program.—APP

