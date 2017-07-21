Rectification along Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi

The rectification work along nullah lai has to be carried out by the respective owners as the area does not fall within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA.

According to RDA spokesman, the news published in section of the press is incorrect as the area is a private property and the Authority has nothing to do for its restoration along the nullah.

However RDA will provide the design of the retaining wall as per direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi , the spokesman clarified.—APP