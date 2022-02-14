Recruitment process of class-IV staff in police range completed

The recruitment process for the posts of class-IV staff (BS-01 to BS-04) in Sindh Police’s Karachi Range has been completed at the headquarters of Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police.

The SSU provided complete logistic support and accommodation to the eligible candidates, said a news release on Monday.

The interview and skill tests were conducted in cooperation with SSU administration in headquarters.

More than 2400 candidates had applied for the 165 different posts announced in Karachi Range. It is noteworthy here that SSU is the first Pakistan ISO certified police unit, confidence of senior officers of Sindh police on SSU proves the professional standards of the unit.

On the occasion, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said SSU believes in meritocracy and will ensure transparency during the recruitment process.