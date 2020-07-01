Recruitment against 623 posts in Rescue 1122 soon

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

In order to provide efficient Rescue Services to the people of newly merged Districts, the services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all the Tehsils of the merged Districts and to this effect more than 1800 new vacancies of various cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created for the merged Districts and recruitment against 1193 posts has been completed whereas written test for recruitment against the remaining 623 posts has been scheduled and the recruitment process would also be completed within the next couple of weeks.

This was revealed in a meeting held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood in the chair to review the progress made so far on various developmental projects of Relief & Rehabilitation department undertaken in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP). The meeting was briefed that the newly created positions include 7 posts of BPS-18, 13 posts of BPS-17, 222 posts of BPS-16, 26 posts of BPS-14, 476 posts of BPS-12, 140 posts of BPS-11, 508 posts of BPS-06, 20 posts of BPS-5, 26 posts of BPS-2 and 160 posts of BPS-1. The meeting was informed that necessary training of newly recruited rescue personnels will also be started within the next couple of days.