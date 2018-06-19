Recreational places jampacked

City Reporter

A large number of citizens thronged public parks and other recreational places on Monday to celebrate the third day of Eidul Fitr with traditional festivity.

The third day of Eid was usually treated as a party day and majority of Lahorites used to visit public parks, the Lahore Zoo, cinemas and other recreational places with their families to enjoy the holiday.

During the day, a rush of people was seen at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Model Town Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Race Course Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Safari Park, the Lahore Zoo, Lahore Fort, Greater Iqbal Park, Shalimar Garden and Jallo Park.

The most rush was observed at the Lahore Zoo where people were unable to find a place to even park a motorcycle. Both entrances of the Lahore Zoo, one at The Mall and second at Lawrence Road, were packed with traffic. Cages of monkeys, lions and tigers, bear house and snake house were points of attraction for children. Play-grounds and cafeteria of Lahore Zoo were also jam-packed.

Like the Lahore Zoo, Safari Park on Raiwind Road is also one of the busiest recreational places in the provincial capital. Long queues of vehicles were seen outside lion and tiger Safari areas and people had to wait for hours to get in. Birds arena also attracted a large number of visitors especially families with children.

A large number of people also visited Greater Iqbal Park, Race Course Park and enjoyed third day of Eid ul fitr. A number of families also visited the Fortress Stadium to enjoy big rides at Joyland. Kids play lands having electronic swings, video games and other joy rides were also jam-packed. Ice-cream parlors, fast food restaurants, coffee shops and other eating spots also witnessed extraordinary rush of people during Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, police had made foolproof security arrangements at public places to avoid untoward incident. Traffic wardens were deputed on rush and important roads of the city to maintain smooth traffic flow.