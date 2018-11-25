Recovered land to be utilized for public benefit

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to auction government commercial land retrieved from adverse possession of illegal occupants and entities during recent major demolition operations conducted in Islamabad. The commercial plots would be auctioned through competitive process in order to generate revenue for the Authority.

Official sources has said in wake of recent major demolition operations conducted in Federal Capital, CDA has retrieved government land worth billions of rupees in different areas including Green area behind Marriott Hotel, Link Road occupied by Serene Hotel and Commercial Plot utilized for general car parking and labours portable by Centaurus Mall.

The other areas included Car Show Rooms, Workshops, Service Stations etc. at Major Road, F-11/3 & 4 (Bhekha Syedan), Right of Way (ROW) of Kashmir Highway, Sector G-12, Nullah Korang flowing at Shahpur, Bani Gala and other catchment area, Parking Area/Public Pathways in F-8 Markaz, Row of Kashmir Highway nearby Sai Mirchoo Shrine, illegal bus terminal established at loop leading from Murree Road towards IJP Road at Faizabad and farm No. 09, Orchard Scheme Murree Road.

With regard to utilization, the sources said an effective tree plantation will be launched in collaboration with public and private sector in line with vision of Prime Minister at land reserved for green areas and Row.

Moreover, the parking areas would remain in access of all general public instead of particular employees of organizations and entities.—APP

