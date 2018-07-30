Recounting in PK-95, 98; no change in result

Peshawar

No changes have been made after the completion of the recounting process of two provincial assembly constituencies PK-98 Tehsil Paro and PK-95 Tehsil Paharpur District Dera Ismail Khan, an official of the election commission told APP here on Sunday.

He said that the candidate submitted the request of recounting to the ECP on both the constituencies but after the completion of the recounting and adding of postal ballet votes besides assessment and inclusion of rejected votes, the returning officer announced no change. The winner and losing candidates have also signed the form amicably by accepting the result in the presence of returning officers, the official informed.—APP

