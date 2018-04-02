Records galore as Pakistan crush Windies by 143 runs

Observer Report

Pakistan bowlers bundled out West Indies to their lowest 60 runs as the hosts recorded their biggest victory in Twenty20 International cricket in the first match of the series here at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

After being sent into bat, Pakistan made a mammoth total of 203 for five, equalizing their highest T20I total – 203-5 against Bangladesh at the same venue on April 20, 2008.

Then they dismissed the tourists for a paltry 60 in 13.4 overs. This was the lowest T20I total by West Indies.

Thus, Pakistan defeated West Indies by 143 runs, a victory by the largest margin of runs for the hosts and the second biggest by any team after 172-run win by Sri Lanka (vs Kenya at Johannesburg on September 14, 2007).

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir grabbed two wickets for just two runs while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and off-spinner Shoaib Malik also claimed two wickets each for 19 and 13, respectively.

For West Indies, only three batsmen could get into the double figures.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam provided a sound start of 46 from just five overs before the latter departed on 17.

Later, Fakhar was run out for 39 made off 24 balls with six fours and a six. Hussain Talat was also run out after scoring 41 on his international debut. It was the top score for the Pakistan innings as nobody could reach fifty.

He added 75 runs for the third wicket stand with his captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who smashed 38 off 22 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik batted excellently well and remained not out on 37, scred off only 14 balls with two sixes and four fours.

Asif Ali, another debutant was clean bowled for only one run while Faheem Ashraf was not out on 16.

Earlier West Indies cricket chief Johnny Grave hoped that his team’s three-match Twenty20 International series which got underway here at the National Stadium on Sunday will help Pakistan in their campaign to revive international cricket at home. Grave, the chief executive Cricket West Indies, said that the entire cricket world was supportive of Pakistan’s attempts to bring international action in their own backyard.