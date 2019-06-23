Record KP development budget

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad said Rs319 billion record developmental budget had been presented which would stable the province economically in future. Responding to the questions of opposition members during budget debate, Sultan Muhammad Khan said that the opposition members were intentionally criticizing the achievements of provincial government. He urged the opposition benches to criticize the government but at the same time they should acknowledge the historic budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sultan said that no new tax had been imposed and added that the salaries of the cabinet members had been cut down by 12 percent.—APP