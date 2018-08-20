Rawalpindi

Record increase in prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed in the town and the trend of ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ is also becoming popular in the city under which religious organizations and administration of ‘Madaris’ are arranging ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’. The sale of sacrificial animals has been banned in city and cantonment areas as per the directives issued by the quarters concerned while seven sale points are being set up in Potohar Town besides main Mandis in Islamabad near Sabzi Mandi and Rawat.—APP

