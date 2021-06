Parachinar

In what is being termed the biggest recovery made in a crackdown on narcotics smugglers in Parachinar’s history, authorities have seized 11 mounds of charas on Friday.

Talking to the media, DSP Karman Ali said that 389 packets of Chars weighing over 11 mounds, which were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan, were recovered from the hidden portions of a truck.

Karman further said that driver of the truck Afzal Khan had been arrested.—INP