Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham defeated Fulham at Craven Cottage for a much-needed win in the Premier League.

After defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City on the trot, Antonio Conte’s men needed a quick response but failed to assert themselves against Marco Silva’s well-oiled Fulham.

Hugo Lloris, who has been error-prone of late, was called into action repeatedly by Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian but held his own.

Kane’s goal came against the run of play just before halftime. Son Heung-min found the striker on the edge of the box before the England international made some space for himself and fired past Bernd Leno.

The goal, Kane’s 266th for Tottenham, ties him with Jimmy Greaves for the most goals for the club.

As well as being one goal away from surpassing Greaves, Kane needs just one more in the league to become only the third player to register 200 goals in the Premier League, joining Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Fulham’s charge ran out of steam in the second half as the Londoners saw out the game without much difficulty. Kane had the only clear chance of the second half to go past Greaves’ record but directed his header straight at Leno.

The win over Fulham revives top-4 hopes for Tottenham who sit 5th in the league table with 36 points, three behind Manchester United in the last Champions League spot.

Fulham remains seventh with 31 points.