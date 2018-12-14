Record driving licence registration

Driving licence registration is at a record high with more than 0.4m citizens having registered their licences in the first nine months of the current year, the highest in the last six years.

In the last five years, a total income of Rs1.34 billion has been generated for the national treasury through registration and renewal fee of driving licenses.

A report by the home department, submitted to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, lists the 18 new features to the computerised driving licences, including tracking via a mobile phone app.

According to the report, 414,332 people registered their driving licenses in nine different categories this year till September.

This generated an income of Rs301,692,000 as driving license fee. In 2014, Rs181,926,728 were generated and more than 0.25 million driving licenses were processed. Deaf-and-mute people hold a demonstration to get the driving licence in Karachi.

During the years 2015 and 2016, the driving license branch issued more than 0.62m driving licenses, while in 2017, they issued more than 0.38m driving licenses.

According to the report, from 2013 to 2018 more than 1.8m driving licences were issued in total.–Agencies

