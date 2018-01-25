Record development work in Sindh to provide maximum facilities to masses: Murad

Hyderabad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that the provincial government has carried out record development works in every nook and corner of the province aimed at providing maximum facilities to the masses. The launching of record development schemes has no connection with the coming general elections, he said and added that Pakistan Peoples Party is a democratic party and come into power with the support of masses therefore, they have right to get all basic facilities at their nearest.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while inspecting various development schemes which are being executed in different districts including Jamshoro and Kotri Railway Overhead Bridges, Tando Allahyar-Tando Adam Road. The Chief Minister said that whenever the PPP government come into power it strives to provide maximum facilities to the people by launching series of development projects in all districts of the province. The PPP government initiated the development works which provides direct benefits to the masses, he added.

He informed that Tando Allayar-Tando Adam Road would be completed during the current year while the work on overhead bridges on Jamshoro and Kotri Railway Crossing is also in progress with fast pace. The CM said that he is personally monitoring the execution of development schemes and the completion of these projects would start providing fruits to masses shortly. The government has been engaged to complete all these development schemes in short span of time and decided to accept no pressure in this regard, he said and called upon the people to extend their full cooperation with the government.

He maintained that all hurdles being faced in completion of overhead railway bridges would be removed adding that the people of the area should also cooperate with the government and remove the encroachment so that these schemes could be completed in time. He informed that work on 64-kilometre dual carriage Indus Highway is under way from Jamshoro to Manjhand and after completion of this project, the dual carriage highway would be extended further from Manjhad to Sehwan.

Talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that issue of cane growers has been resolved and the provincial government is making efforts to compensate the losses which received by the growers in this direction. Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is experiencing difficulties in completion of development schemes due to insufficient grants from the federal government every year.

Replying to another query about former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, Syed Murad Ali Shah maintained that no leniency has been granted to him by Sindh Government not any NOC has been issued to him. The PPP always condemned the extra judicial killings and would not allow anyone to do so, he added. He said that the government has always conducted inquiries against controversial issues instead of closing eyes. The government has issued clear directives to IG Sindh to speed up the investigation into the murders in Mithi and Mehar and strictly following the situation, he said and assured that positive results in this direction would be achieved soon.