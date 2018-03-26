Record development schemes completed

Peshawar

The Advisor to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Ahmad Khan Sunday said they have completed various developmental schemes for the public welfare without any personal interests adding they have also made record legislation and its results would have positive changes on the future life of general public.

He was talking to various delegations of his constitutions PK-99 at his residence Dheri, District Malakand. He added that they have taken certain steps for improvement of schools and hospitals which he said included provision of huge funds and ensuring attendance of teachers and Doctors by installation of Bio-metric system.—APP